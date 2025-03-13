Exclusive — Maine State Rep. Laurel Libby: Withholding Federal Dollars ‘Probably’ Only Mechanism to Protect Girls Sports

The Trump administration threatening to withhold federal dollars is “probably the only mechanism we’ll see to ensure that girls in Maine have a fair, safe, and level playing field,” Maine State Rep. Laurel Libby (R) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Libby, who was censured for posting about a biological boy competing in girls’ sports in her state, explained that President Trump has “launched investigations in multiple departments looking into the issue of biological males participating in sports in Maine.”

“And we are certainly seeing the threat of federal funding being withheld, which honestly is probably the only mechanism we’ll see to ensure that girls in Maine have a fair, safe, and level playing field. So thankful that the federal government is paying attention to what’s going on in our state,” she began as she and host Mike Slater discussed the Trump administration ordering the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pause federal funds to the University of Maine system.

“The Department of Agriculture gives grants regarding research and other areas in the university system. And so, you know, I think that this is just going after the federal funds that are coming into Maine through every vehicle possible,” Libby said, noting that they will see “continued investigations with the department as well.”

“And I think that the bigger response we can get and resolve this as quickly as possible, the better,” she continued.

When asked how much has been withheld from Maine thus far, Libby said she has heard the figure $100 million bounced around.

“And then as far as K through 12 education, which is really the big one that we’ve been hearing about here in Maine, that’s $250 million per year, which is a big number for a small state like Maine,” she said, explaining that their governor has “kind of quieted down on the issue” since the federal government really got involved.

“And I wonder if, given statements from folks like Governor Newsom and others, if she is not perhaps regretting her outburst a little bit. We haven’t heard much from Governor Mills” since her outburst with Trump, she added.

