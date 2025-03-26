The decline of education in America is not an accident, but by design of the Marxist left, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked about the sad state of affairs in the current American education system and the lack of basic knowledge children and teenagers now have, Owens said it is further evidence that education has been under “attack for quite a while.”

“We didn’t get to where we are today by accident, where we’re failing our kids in such a broad spectrum — and yet we still have adults who, for some reason, want to defend it,” he said, explaining that the education system has long been targeted and attacked by the Marxist left.

“It speaks to, I think, a bigger conversation, and that’s why it’s so important. We’ve been under attack for decades by the Marxist left. These are folks who do not love our country. They are against every bit of the tenets that we believe in — this is faith, family, free market, education,” Owens said, expressing gratitude that President Trump is a man of his word and is doing something about this.

“We have to be able to have so much confidence in the way we think, that we sit down with someone else who does not agree with us, but still, we can have a great debate, respect each other, move forward. That has been the way of America, and that’s why, again, we are where we are. Keep in mind that this — this is not by accident, where we are with education,” he emphasized.

“We’ve been under attack by the hard Marxist left. And by the way, as Karl Marx said, the first battleground is rewriting of history. You take away our history, you take away our ability to think … then we find ourselves at a place where we’re divided, hating each other, with no vision, hopeless, and that is the goal of the Marxist left,” Owens added, saying this is a “remarkable time” in history.

“President Trump has done a lot. … The most consequential thing he can do, and has done, is allow our kids to be educated, to think, and to communicate with each other in a big way to move forward,” the congressman added.

