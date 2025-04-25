Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) is eyeing defunding Planned Parenthood as part of the budget reconciliation bill, she said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“I want to defund Planned Parenthood. It’s my goal to do it,” the House Freedom Caucus member said, noting that Planned Parenthood already has millions of dollars.

“It’s like the universities that have these huge, $50 billion endowments. They don’t need tax dollars anymore,” she pointed out, reminding the audience that she is “very pro-life.” And while she said that she does not foresee the country passing a nationwide law banning abortion, in the very least, taxpayers should not be funding it.

“Planned Parenthood also does not offer women’s health services like they claim. And I mean, I’m not saying they don’t do a mammogram or this or that, here and there, but they’re primarily abortion providers, and now they’re getting into distributing that dangerous abortion pill,” Miller said.

“Also they’re, you know, getting into the trans thing there. They follow the money, and they don’t need our tax dollars. And so, you know, I’m gonna, I’m leading a rally to the Congress to defund Planned Parenthood,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, abortions increased yet again in the United States in 2024, estimating that 1,038,100 unborn babies were killed.