Abortions in the U.S. narrowly increased again in 2024, resulting in an estimated more than one million unborn babies killed, according to a new report from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute.

Guttmacher’s Monthly Provision study found that abortions increased less than one percent between 2023 and 2024, with approximately 1,038,100 unborn babies killed. In 2023, the U.S. saw “the highest number and rate of abortions measured” in “more than a decade,” with an estimated 1,026,690 unborn babies killed, according to the organization.

Guttmacher collects data on surgical and medication abortions provided at brick-and-mortar health facilities, as well as abortion pills provided through telehealth in the U.S.

“Our estimates exclude any abortions provided in states with total bans (through shield law provision, community health networks, online pharmacies, or other means), and therefore represent an underestimate of the total number of abortions nationally,” the report reads.

Guttmacher found that the proportion of women traveling across state lines to have abortions declined slightly from 16 percent to 15 percent, or approximately 155,100 women.

“In 2024, 14 states had total bans on abortion in effect, and Florida and Iowa implemented bans at six weeks’ gestation that drastically narrowed options for abortion access for both their own residents and (in the case of Florida) for residents across the region more broadly,” according to the report.

The organization found said Florida experienced a “sharp decline” in abortions after a six-week restriction went into effect in May 2024, resulting in 12,100 fewer abortions than in 2023. However, Guttmacher estimated that Virginia, which saw a 4,300-increase in out-of-state women, likely “absorbed patients” affected by Florida’s six-week restriction.

“Virginia is the second-closest state for Florida residents to seek an abortion after six weeks’ gestation (and the closest without a mandated waiting period); it may also be the most convenient option for residents of other states who previously would have traveled to Florida. Neighboring North Carolina instituted a 72-hour waiting period in mid-2023 that can make traveling to that state for an abortion difficult,” according to the report.

South Carolina saw the second largest decline after Florida, with 3,500 fewer abortions than in 2023, Guttmacher assessed. Meanwhile, neighboring North Carolina saw 16,700 abortions on out-of-state women, which was roughly 36 percent of total abortions in the state.

States with the largest increases in abortions were Arizona, California, Kansas, Ohio, Wisconsin and Virginia, according to the report.

The states with the highest number of abortions on out-of-state women were the same as in 2023:

Illinois: 35,000 abortions, representing 39 percent of all abortions in the state

North Carolina: 16,700 abortions (36 percent of abortions in the state)

Kansas: 16,100 abortions (71 percent of abortions in the state)

New Mexico: 12,800 abortions (69 percent of abortions in the state)

Guttmacher found that telemedicine abortions rose 14 percent in 2024 from 10 percent in 2023 in states without “total bans,” which is an increase of about 40,000 unborn babies aborted.

“Nationally, the share of abortions provided via online-only clinics is almost certainly higher than this, as the 14 percent proportion does not include shield law provision into states with total abortion bans. (Recent estimates from the #WeCount study document that 34,500 medication abortions were provided via shield laws to states with total bans in the first half of 2024),” the report noted.

The pro-life organization American Life League reacted to those online-only numbers, calling the distribution of abortion pills “reckless and dangerous.”

“The new data released by the Guttmacher Institute confirms what we said in the fall of 2024. ‘Online-only clinics’ or in other words, the abortion pill drug cartel, account for 14 percent of all abortions,” American Life League’s national director Katie Brown said in an emailed statement. “But in the words of the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute themselves, this is only a small fraction of how many abortion pills are really crossing state lines. The rest are kept quiet because of shield laws. The true number is likely much closer to 50% or more. When will this madness end?”

“These pills continue to cross our nation’s border into states with pro-life laws, with absolutely no regard for the women or babies involved,” Brown added. “The reckless and dangerous distribution of these deadly pills only continues to rise, and so do the cases of babies who were never given a chance and women who were murdered by these pills. This must end. When will our lawmakers start taking the dignity of human life seriously?”

The continued increase in abortions comes in the years following the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade. Roe had been the law of the land for 50 years and essentially created a federal right to abortion. Since its end, the fight over abortion has largely returned to individual states, and is being waged in state legislatures and through ballot measures. Despite the increase in abortions, abortion organizations continue to claim that “reproductive rights” are at risk and push for abortions with no restrictions throughout pregnancy across the nation.