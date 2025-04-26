The Democrat Party is a “very different party” than what he was acquainted with, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D-IL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“It’s a different time right now. The Democratic Party is a very different party,” he said, noting that the “lunatic fringe” in the party have become the mainstream.

“And these crazy left wing socialists are chasing at them — the more reasonable Democrats. Now, [Sen. Dick] Durbin is a professional politician, but he’s not an unreasonable person, and he’s not a crazy left-wing lunatic socialist,” he said, explaining that the fringe left is now “running the show” and “chasing out these other Democrats.”

Because of this, Blagojevich predicted that the upcoming midterm election will actually be non-traditional, in that he believes the minority party — the Democrats — will struggle. Democrats, he predicted, “are going to run far to the left” in 2026 “because they need to pander to the energy of the party, which is the grassroots left-wing bridge of the party.”

“Then there’ll be an opportunity for reasonable people who have common sense to actually win places that traditionally haven’t been friendly to non-Democratic candidates,” he said, predicting this will bode well for Republicans.

Blagojevich said this is why he believes that Illinois can be competitive in the next election cycle.

“I believe the Democrat candidate is going to run way to the left, and the Democratic nominee will be the nominee who will mirror and reflect our mayor here, Brandon Johnson in Chicago,” he added.

