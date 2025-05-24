Exclusive — Tommy Pigott: President Donald Trump Is ‘Prioritizing Peace’

The U.S. finally has a president who is “prioritizing peace,” Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at Department of State explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Pigott briefly touched on President Donald Trump’s historic trip to the Middle East and what that means, explaining that the commander-in-chief is committed to a Golden Age for America. However, he also “wants to see a Golden Age for the Middle East.”

“He had that powerful foreign policy speech where he’s talking about being a builder, making sure that we have that long term peace and prosperity… We need first to get to those pieces, to solve a lot of these conflicts that have existed for so long, but then have an area where we can have that mutual prosperity move forward,” he said, explaining that it is crucial that this generation’s children are not talking about these same exact conflicts decades down the road.

This, he said, will not only lead to a safer world but mutually benefit all countries.

“So the President, of course, going and striking deals that directly benefit the American people, in terms of major investments, trillions of dollars of investments for the American people we’re seeing from that trip,” he explained.

Trump the dealmaker, he continued, is working to identify common interests that benefit America and others. More broadly speaking, Trump is actively “pursuing peace,” Pigott continued.

“He’s a peacemaker, and I think we should be proud, as the Secretary [Rubio] has said, that we have a president of the most powerful nation on earth that is prioritizing peace, that wants to see conflict come to an end, that wants to have these long term solutions that lead to prosperity for everybody — a more prosperous world. That peace through strength maxim, I think, has been given new meaning, that, of course, we have strength in the United States — a strong economy, a strong military — but when pursuing peace, our goal is peace,” he said, acknowledging that this should have always been an obvious goal.

“It took someone like President Trump and then, of course, Secretary Rubio, helping to implement President Trump’s vision to actually put that into practice,” he continued. “And we’re seeing in so many of these conflicts that we’re actually closer to the peace than we ever have been, especially when compared to the four years before President Trump started his second term.

“So I mean, this is really an example of success of President Trump’s policies and is the re-priority that is really helping to redirect our focus and make sure that we’re delivering for the American people,” he added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.