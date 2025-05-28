Exclusive — Rep. Nancy Mace: Transgender Ideology Is ‘Pervasive’

Transgender ideology is “pervasive,” and Americans must push back hard against it, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Mace spoke about her unique insight into trans violence, as she has faced numerous death threats for standing up for women and girls. She said she agrees that some individuals are genuinely struggling with gender dysphoria, but there are others who are just jumping on the bandwagon.

“I think the reason I’m being targeted is because I won’t shut up about it. Like, if you think I hit rock bottom, just wait. I mean, I just — I can’t. I just cannot allow this thing to happen. … When Tim McBride got elected, my eyes just got wide open,” she said of her transgender colleague — a biological male who goes by Sarah. “I was like, wait a minute. This guy could be in our locker room. He could be in our bathroom. He could be in our shower and shower next to me. I was like, oh no. That is not happening.”

LISTEN:

“But as I started looking around, and, you know, we’ve heard and seen, like, books in libraries and, you know, parents at school board meetings, and I started really digging into this, and I was like, oh my gosh. This is pervasive,” she said. “This is everywhere.”

She was shocked to realize that across the country women are expected to share locker rooms or dorms with biological men if they identify as transgender.

“Riley Gaines was forced to undress in front of Lia Thomas in the locker room. All the trophies and scholarships that are being stolen by mentally ill men of women,” she said, noting that this is one of the reasons she is considering a run for governor.

“This thing is pervasive,” she continued, later adding, “Nothing you do is ever going to make you a woman. That’s just biological reality. That’s science, and they’re endangering women and underage girls by forcing the rest of America to live whatever fantasy land they’re in. And we have got to push back hard and harder than we ever have, because this stuff has to stop, and I don’t want another girl to endure the kind of shame these people are looking for,” Mace added.

