Americans voted for what President Donald Trump is doing on trade, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked about the “panicans,” or Republicans who began to panic when Trump rolled out his trade agenda, Blackburn said, “What people need to do is to realize he has a plan.”

“The American people voted for that. He is implementing that, and it is working. And tariffs, you know, in Tennessee, I talk to people a lot — every weekend when I’m home — and some were saying, ‘I’m not so sure about this. I’m not so sure about these tariffs.’ And now they’re beginning to see that there is a method that is in place and that people are coming to the table,” she revealed.

WATCH — Dealmaker in Chief: Trump Strikes Thailand-Cambodia Peace Agreement Right After EU Trade Deal:

“And the President had said, if you are resolute in what you believe, and if you stand up for your country, we’re the largest market, and people will come to the table, and they will make a deal because they want the U.S. market,” she said, concluding that Trump has “been proven to be precisely correct in this,” as people are coming to the market.

“You look at the UK deal, the Japan deal, the EU deal — which is enormous — and then we know there are many other countries that are currently trying to work a deal. This is a good thing for the American people,” the Tennessee senator continued.

‘It’s a good thing for the American consumer. And this is why you’re seeing inflation and those numbers begin to improve. You’re seeing some easing in the marketplace. And when you have people even like Bill Maher, that are admitting they were wrong about this, it just shows you being bold, protecting America, protecting consumers in our country — it is working,” she said. “And people are coming to the table in order to have a share of the U.S. marketplace.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.