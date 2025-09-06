Walter Giardina, the FBI agent who targeted Peter Navarro and President Donald Trump, is a close relative of another infamous corrupt player, explained Peter Navarro, author of the upcoming release, I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To, during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Navarro zeroed in on Walter Giardina, the FBI agent recently fired by FBI Director Kash Patel, deeming him the “scumbag from the FBI who orchestrated my circus arrest.” He also identified Giardina as the “guy who appears to be at the center of every single effort to overthrow the Trump administration, or candidate Trump, from 2016 to 2024.”

“He was the guy who vetted the original Steele dossier, which was fake, and said it was real. That got Crossfire Hurricane going, which was the Russia hoax that led into the Mueller report, and Giardina was part of that. He did this other operation. I mean, it goes on and on and on, but here’s the new twist in the story,” he said, revealing that former FBI agent Larry Potts is Giardina’s father-in-law.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. … Why should your audience care about this? Larry Potts actually, back in the days of when Freeh was the head of the FBI, Potts was the number two guy, and he had oversight … for the two bloodiest, scandalous FBI events that ever happened: Waco and Ruby Ridge,” Navarro revealed.

“This is where they seized both of these compounds. They put out a license to kill. They gave FBI agents like, great latitude, being able to shoot people on sight. One of the first casualties was this woman and her baby, I mean, and so what happened to Larry Potts is he winds up eventually getting demoted, and then he kind of retires in scandal,” he said.

“So anyway, he leaves the agency, I think it was in 1997, and [Giardina] winds up marrying the guy’s daughter in 2001 and then I, I don’t know, five years later, Giardina joins the FBI, right?” he said, emphasizing that scandals surround both of these men.

“They’re joined by blood and hip — it’s just crazy stuff. And there’s one other thing where the story is so incredible. It’s like Chuck Grassley back in the day when all the stuff was going down with Potts, [he] basically described the FBI culture as toxic and heavily criticized the whole Potts regime there. And then you fast forward, and it’s the same Chuck Grassley years later, who is being so aggressive about getting the hidden emails and whistleblower complaints that outs Giardina” now, he revealed.

“Two FBI agents, two major scandals. It’s just, I mean, it’s unbelievable,” Navarro added.

