Exclusive — Sen. Markwayne Mullin: Democrats Will Likely Fold After ‘No Kings’ Protests

Democrats will likely fold on the government shutdown after anti-Trump protests take place across the country, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Mullin explained that the Democrats truly have no endgame with the government shutdown except to invigorate their base. This is evident since Democrats have rallied behind a clean continuing resolution (CR) in the past, particularly under former President Biden.

Mullin said “keep in mind the clean CR” was “literally written by Chuck Schumer a year ago to prevent a shutdown,” reminding everyone that this is the “exact same language.”

“You can’t make sense of crazy,” Mullin said, explaining that Democrats have a few options, one of which is voting to reopen the government after the No Kings protests — also known as anti-Trump rallies — across the country. The senator does not believe that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) believes it will be good optics to agree to the clean CR ahead of those protests.

“Maybe they start looking to open up Monday, Tuesday, and it’ll be open probably the first full week of November,” he said, explaining that the optics will likely be better for them at that time.

“But like I said, you can’t make sense out of crazy,” he said.

In other words, Democrats, he said, have no high ground to stand on. They cannot explain, really, why they are refusing to reopen the government.

“They had no end game other than their basic ‘shut it down.’ I mean, they’ve been saying this from, for instance, Trump was in office, ‘shut it down’… And then you have Chuck Schumer, who’s leading the Senate. His election isn’t even until 2028 and I’m not — these aren’t talking points. He voted for the CR in September last year. He voted for the same CR, same one that we’re voting on now in December, same one in January,” Mullin said, adding, “What changed in March was AOC threatened to run against him.”

“She ran a poll showing that she would be — she had beat him by 20 percent, [and] his whole mindset changed. But that’s what happens when you have a politician who’s been in office longer than I’ve been out of high school,” the senator added, noting, again, that Democrats have supported this CR 13 times in the past.

“And now you’re saying you’re not voting for it,” Mullin said. “You can’t point at any poison pills.”

