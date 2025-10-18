Texas District 34 does not need a RINO representing it, former congresswoman Mayra Flores — who is running in the district — said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, differentiating herself from her primary opponent, Eric Flores.

“This is a very important race. You know, I’ve worked in South Texas for many years. As you know, we made history in 2022, flipped this district that had not been flipped for over 150 years. Due to redistricting in 2022, we came short two points. We lost our reelection. The redistricting did not help us at all. They made it practically four times harder for us to stay in the seat,” Flores began.

“Thanks to President Trump and the Texas legislators, they redrew the maps recently and were approved by the governor and signed by the governor, and this map is a path for us to victory. This map in Texas is a representation of what Texas looks like,” she said, explaining that she does not understand why Democrats are upset, as this map gives Hispanics “more Hispanic- majority districts.”

“The problem is that these Hispanics voted for President Trump, and that’s why they’re so upset. And because of the work that we put in Texas 34, you see a lot of opportunists wanting to get in this race. And I’m happy to see people wanting to run in Texas district 34 in the Republican primary. It brings more people in the primary race. But what I do not want is RINOS,” she said before laying into her opponent Eric Flores, who happens to have the same last name.

“What I do not want is someone who voted for Biden in 2020, there is only one Flores that did not vote for Biden in 2020, and that’s me. And you know, yes, this individual worked for the Biden administration, for the DOJ. And so while I was in Congress fighting the Biden administration, he was working for the Biden administration,” she said, emphasizing that he is not related to her but to Kino Flores, who was a Democrat representative in South Texas who “was indicted and convicted for corruption.”

“And that’s his father. That’s who he is related to, not Mayra Flores. So this is why this Republican primary is so important, because we want your strongest America first type of members in Congress, especially right now, with such a small majority, and we need to keep the House, and that’s what matters to me the most,” she continued.

Flores emphasized that she worked to help President Trump get back into office, campaigning alongside him, traveling to swing states, and putting together Hispanic roundtables.

LISTEN:

“It was very important for me to make sure that the Hispanic community came out strong for President Trump. I spoke at his rallies, attended his private fundraisers to make sure, and spoke at his private fundraiser to make sure that he raised the funds to get the message across the entire nation. For me, it was very important to have President Trump back in office, and even though the 2020 election did not come out the way we wanted, everything happened for a reason,” the congressional hopeful said.

“I am very grateful to God that he is the president of the United States right now, at this very moment we needed him, right at this moment,” she added.

