Voters in Pennsylvania this week have the chance to fire three liberal activist judges, Early Vote Action’s Scott Presler said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Speaking days ahead of the election, Presler presented the situation in the Keystone State, reminding voters that they have a “historic opportunity” to defeat three Democrat Supreme Court justices in Pennsylvania.

“In one election, that’s unheard of,” he stressed. “You can defeat three of five Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices, and all you have to do is vote. … All you have to do is vote on Tuesday or return your mail-in ballot.”

“If it’s sitting on your counter and you flip over your ballot and it says, ‘Shall Christine Donohue, Democrat, be retained for 10 years?’ No. ‘Shall David Wecht, Democrat, be retained for 10 years?’ No. ‘Shall Kevin Dougherty be retained — Democrat — for 10 more years?’ No. It’s so easy,” Presler said, explaining that this is a prime opportunity to fire activist judges who “caused shenanigans in the 2020 election that allowed mail-in ballots to come three days after Election Day, that shut us down during COVID, that gerrymandered maps that allowed Bill Cosby to go free of his sexual assault conviction.”

“It is so easy. All you have to do is vote no,” he said, warning that Democrats are very fired up and motivated to keep these judges – or as Presler described them, “these engineers of the 2020 election” – in office because they know Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) “is going to be running for president in 2028” and needs allies.

“He needs his cronies on the Supreme Court. If you want to peacefully stop Governor Shapiro from being able to run for president in Pennsylvania, I need you to vote, and you get everybody in New Jersey at the same time to vote Jack Ciattarelli. Everyone in New Jersey, because we share a border with Pennsylvania, you help each other,” he pleaded.

“You will defeat three Democrat Supreme Court justices in one singular election,” Presler added.

