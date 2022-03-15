Fauci: It Is Likely We’re Not Done’ with Chinese Coronavirus ‘When It Comes to Vaccines’

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week said that it is “likely we’re not done” with the Chinese coronavirus “when it comes to vaccines,” leaving the door open for even more jabs into the future, which he said remains uncertain.

While recent polling data shows Americans finally moving past the virus and returning to behaviors aligning with their lives pre-pandemic, Fauci is not deeming anything over.

When asked about coronavirus vaccinations, Fauci said they “don’t know” what will come next.

“It is likely that we’re not done with this when it comes to vaccines,” he told CNBC, adding that “everybody wants to return to normal, everybody wants to put the virus behind us in the rearview mirror, which is, I think, what we should aspire to.” However, his attitude seemed less than optimistic as he said metrics fell in the right direction for other variants before the situation went south.

“The problem here and throughout the world is that the memory of what happened fades very quickly,” Fauci said.