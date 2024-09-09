Elon Musk: First Starships to Mars Will Launch in Two Years

Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and CEO of Tesla, is preparing to send his Starships to Mars in a couple of years.

Musk made the announcement in an X post on Saturday, writing, “The first Starships to Mars will launch in 2 years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens.”

He added:

These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars. If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years. Flight rate will grow exponentially from there, with the goal of building a self-sustaining city in about 20 years. Being multiplanetary will vastly increase the probable lifespan of consciousness, as we will no longer have all our eggs, literally and metabolically, on one planet.

Social media users reacted to his post with thoughts and questions. One person wrote, “I’m curious why humans would initially be sent to Mars. Why wouldn’t a bunch of robots be sent to build the necessary infrastructure required for habitability?”

“What a time to be alive!” another user commented.