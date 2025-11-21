New Crash Dummy Reflects Biological Differences Between Men and Women

Women are different than men — including crash test dummies — according to federal transportation officials who this week rolled out a female design they believe will make cars safer for females.

Called THOR-05F, the female dummy is designed to reflect the physical differences between the two sexes with new sensors in the arms, abdomen, and pelvis areas. It will also more accurately simulate crash impacts on the face, neck and spine, according to reporting on the specifications released Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

It replaces a 35-year-old female model called “Hybrid III.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an official statement Thursday:

The Left doesn’t want to hear it, but the science is clear: there are only two sexes – male and female. That biological fact isn’t just a talking point – it’s an important safety consideration when designing cars. After years of delays, our team has worked hard over the last eight months to finalize the details for this new, state of the art female crash test dummy. Under the leadership of President Trump, this Department will continue to put the safety of American families – including women – first.

Women are 73 percent more likely to be injured in a head-on crash and 17 percent more likely to die compared to men, according to CNN.

The old standard crash test dummy used in tests sanctioned by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) was not much more than a scaled-down version of a man.

It had a “rubber jacket” to represent breasts, CBS reported, and was “routinely tested in the passenger or back seat but seldom in the driver’s seat, even though the majority of licensed drivers are women.”

The department said it is providing the new dummy specifications to manufacturers so they can build THOR and begin testing them in vehicles.