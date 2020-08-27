WATCH: Chaos in D.C.: Protesters Attack Officers After Cop Drags Woman

A melee erupted after the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, after a large group of rioters attacked police officers who were attempting to make an arrest.

In the beginning of the video, a row of bike police are holding a position with protesters to their front. A male and female protester can be seen and heard taunting the police and asking them various questions.

Then, a police officer further down the line points out a female protester and takes off after her to make an arrest. The officers take the woman to the ground and begin dragging her back to ward the bike row so they can safely cuff her. However, before they can get her back behind the bike line, a man grabs the officer from behind and slings him to the ground.

A clash then ensues as rioters struggle to free the woman from the police.

It is unclear why officers pointed the woman out and attempted to apprehend her. It also isn’t clear from the video whether they were able to apprehend her, or if she got away.

Ending the civil unrest that has plagued the country since the death of George Floyd was a major theme of President Trump’s speech. Tensions were high in the streets surrounding the White House after President Trump’s speech. Protesters confronted RNC attendees and harassed them as they made their way back to their hotels.

