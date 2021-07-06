Over this weekend’s 4th of July, countless Democrats raged against America’s long past sins, which begs the question…

Why is it that Democrats and the establishment media refuse to forgive the United States of America but have forgiven and even joined the same Democrat party that launched the Civil War (to hold on to their slaves) and then went on to create the Ku Klux Klan and Jim Crow South?

Why are Democrats like Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO), Maxine Waters (D-CA), TV washouts like Toure, and far-left outlets like NPR, and the New York Times, continuing to pick up the rocks of America’s ancient sins to hurl at us. Yet, at the same time, they proudly belong to the very same political party directly responsible for blocking America’s racial progress from our birth straight through to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which Democrats fought like hell to block?

If America cannot be forgiven for something going all the way back to 1776, how can Democrats forgive a Democrat Party that held tight to its virulent racism all the way through to 1964, a mere 57 years ago?

We all know the answer to this…

These people are all full of shit.

Bush, Waters, Toure, NPR, the New York Times, and their ilk are not still aggrieved over what America did 245 years ago any more than they care that a mere 57 years ago, the political party they empower and embrace fought like hell to ensure civil rights legislation could not pass. This is only about one thing: raw political power.

Think about it, if you can’t forgive the Declaration of Independence for its position on slavery 245 years ago, how can you forgive the Democrat party for its position on slavery 160 years ago? Likewise, how can you forgive the Democrat Party for its desire to ensure racism remained legal and black people would not be allowed to vote less than 60 years ago?

It’s all a lie; it’s all a grievance campaign of racial arson to ensure America can never heal because this grievance not only empowers Democrats and the State, it papers over the inability of Democrats to govern their failed cities and clouds the fact that wherever left-wing ideas are implemented, only failure, misery, and death follow.

If a spouse refuses to forgive the other spouse for something that happened a long time ago, if this spouse won’t let it go and is constantly throwing it in the other’s face, that’s what kills the marriage, not whatever the original sin was. What kills the marriage is when one side refuses to move on and forgive the other.

That’s exactly what Bush, Waters, NPR, etc. are doing: deliberately looking to sabotage the relationship between America and black Americans. And they are doing so based on a premise of galling hypocrisy as they serve and protect the pro-slavery, pro-KKK, pro-secession, pro, segregation, pro-Jim Crow party.

One more question…

Why is it that these leftists and the left-wing media won’t forgive an America that — despite the Democrat party’s refusal — has come such an incredibly long way on the issue of race relations, but they do forgive a racist like Joe Biden, a man who just last year was openly praising segregationists?

Good grief. In 2010, it was Biden who lionized Sen. Robert Byrd (D-WV), a former Klansman and Democrat senator who filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 1964, who, straight through to the 21st century, defended his use of the word “n***er.”

So, pardon me if I don’t buy all this cry-babying about 1776 and the 245-year-old Declaration of Independence when you belong to the very same party that straight through to the 1960s blocked racial progress and that, as of this very day, is led by a racist who defends segregationists, defended segregation, and eulogized an N-word loving Klansman.

