Postmates Rolls Out ‘Bottom-Friendly Menu’ for Pride Month

Food-delivery service company Postmates introduced a “Bottom-Friendly Menu” for Pride Month, so members of the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community can avoid “making a mess of” their evenings.

On Thursday, Uber-owned Postmates shared a video, seen below, on social media announcing it had partnered with Dr. Evan Goldstein to develop the menu. Goldstein is “a nationally renowned anal surgeon and the Founder and CEO of Bespoke Surgical,” Bespoke Surgical’s website states.

You shouldn't miss a good meal for a good time. That’s why this Pride, we've teamed up with @DrEvanGoldstein and @smartthrob to create the world’s first Bottom-Friendly Menu (yup, it’s real). #EatWithPride pic.twitter.com/03Fm8YJlAP — @postmates (@Postmates) June 9, 2022

“How about you avoid sex altogether when delivering people’s food…” tweeted Tim Young of the Washington Times.

How about you avoid sex altogether when delivering people's food… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 10, 2022

The video depicts a number of fruits, vegetables, and other foods dressed in sexual garb, including what looks like an eggplant or zucchini in dominatrix gear and a peach donning a jock strap.

“What are you eating this Pride?” narrator Rob Anderson says at the start of the video.

“Well, if you’re a top, it seems like you can eat whatever you want. But if you’re a bottom, you’re expected to starve? Not this pride! Introducing the bottom-friendly menu from Postmates,” Anderson continues.

He then offers a number of food choices to avoid “making a mess of your evening,” adding that sushi is “a great bottom-friendly option.”

At the end of the video, the company stated it had made a donation to a “collective that addresses food insecurity, mental health, and financial barriers faced by the Trans community.”

Many in the Twitterverse voiced their differing opinions on the video, with one person calling for other corporations to rise to Postmates’ level of wokeness.

“Honestly, this is the level of Pride other corps should strive for,” tweeted user @g_maximus12. “If you’re not literally helping us have sex, can you really call yourself an ally?”

“Exactly,” Postmates responded. “We’re tired of heterosexual sex being the main focus of sexual education. Homosexual sex, specifically bottoming, is all too often omitted and stigmatized. Not this year. Happy Pride!”

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon and others were critical of the ad:

Here's what you should eat so you don't have messy anal sex. Brought to you by @Postmates. https://t.co/D2N8Timkb5 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 10, 2022

joining westboro baptist church https://t.co/JpkWLvzLQq — John Early (@bejohnce) June 9, 2022

While Postmates has fully embraced pride month, other companies in corporate America have taken a step back from jumping into social issues, including Exxon Mobil Corp, which implemented a company policy prohibiting the flying of “‘external position flags,’ including the LGBTQ and Black Lives Matters flags,” outside of corporate offices, Breitbart News previously noted, citing a Bloomberg report.