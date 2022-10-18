Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he is proud that a corporate advertising campaign is touting a man who claims to be a woman.

The corporate campaign by Ulta Beauty products celebrates a man, Dylan Mulvaney, who insists he is a “transgender” woman, presents himself as a stereotypically giddy teenage girl, and describes women’s vaginas as “a Barbie pocket.”

“I know I can find love. I know I can still be a performer. I know I can have a family. I want to be a mom one day — and I absolutely can! The narrative still has a long way to go,” Mulvaney stated.

The interview was titled “The Beauty of Girlhood” despite no girls or women being featured.

The new women, apparently. pic.twitter.com/v5CHo7YvDG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 18, 2022

While the company faced severe backlash on social media for excluding women from a conversation about women, Gov. J.B. Pritzker voiced his support for Ulta Beauty’s interview.

In a tweet, Pritzker said that he was “proud” of the Illinois-based company for “making inclusivity part of their brand.”

Proud of Illinois-based @Ultabeauty for making inclusivity part of their brand. Dylan has inspired millions around the world with her openness and positivity. Hate has no home in Illinois and we will protect our trans and non-binary community. https://t.co/JeVD2BCACY — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 17, 2022

He also stated, “Dylan has inspired millions around the world with her openness and positivity,” referring to the man with feminine pronouns.

The governor went on to say, “Hate has no home in Illinois and we will protect our trans and non-binary community.”

Breitbart News previously revealed that a foundation run by billionaire Col. Jennifer Pritzker, the cousin of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, funded an overnight summer camp for children as young as eight years old who identify as transgender.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.