Child Drag Performer Mentored by Accused Child Sex Offender

A child drag performer who was mentored by an accused child sex offender will perform at an Oregon bar.

An eleven-year-old child who performs drag under the name Vanellope will perform at Old Nick’s bar in Eugene, Oregon.

One of the child performer’s mentors was charged with multiple child sex crimes, an investigation from the Post Millennial revealed.

Old Nick’s pub advertised the event in a Facebook post, saying “Vanellope is here to show you what a 11 year old drag queen can do.” The Post Millennial reported that the child’s full stage name is Vanellope Craving MacPherson Dupont.

The outlet also published screenshots of numerous grown men sending money to the eleven year old performer via Venmo. LGBTQ activist and drag performer Jennifer Hibbs, who uses the stage name “Sunshine Ray MacPherson,” is the eleven year old’s “drag mom,” and acts as a mentor.

But Hibbs is not Vallenope’s only “drag mom.” Kelsey Boren, who went by Alwaiz Craving, was also one of her drag moms, and was recently charged with multiple child sex crimes. Boren faces 12 felonies related to making and distributing child pornography. Prosecutors successfully petitioned the judge to deny her bail.

At the time of her arrest, Boren was a special education teaching assistant at Veneta Elementary in Veneta. She allegedly admitted to detectives that she had an “uncontrollable itch that she couldn’t stop” that made her crave child porn.

The Post Millennial Reports that “Boren had been mentoring Vanellope in drag performing since the girl was at least seven years old.” Hibbs does not believe that Vanellope was victimized by Boren.

The pub doubled down on their decision to host Vanellope, saying in a post “The thing to remember: This isn’t our first rodeo with hate,” also going on to remark “We’ve had white supremacists mad at us from day one for removing them from our spaces and not allowing them platforms on our stage.”

In addition to the event with Vanellope, Old Nick’s is set to feature an event referred to by the Post Millennial as “festish night.”

