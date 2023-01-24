USAID to Spend Up to $969K on LGBTQI Program Adviser

The Agency for International Development (USAID) is set to spend up to $969,821 to support an LGBTQI program adviser, an investigation from Breitbart News reveals.

The award profile contract summary notes that the current award amount is $969,821, while the obligated amount is $358,907. The page explains that the “current value of a contract (current award amount) represents the value of the base contract and any exercised options.”

Meanwhile, it also adds that “the Obligated Amount may lag behind the Current Award Amount.” The outlaid amount, which is the amount that has actually been paid out thus far, is noted as $26,159.

The description of the grant reads, “New LGBTQI USPSC program advisor supporting the Bureau for Development, Democracy and Innovation Inclusive Development Hub programs protecting the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex individuals.”

The grant recipient is listed as Stephen Leonelli and the grant information page notes that the grant began on August 14th, 2022, and is set to end on August 13th, 2027.

According to his LinkedIn account, Leonelli currently works for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as an “LGBTQI+ Program Advisor.” He also states that he has a “Federal Acquisition Certification for Contracting/Agreement Officer’s Representative Level II (FAC-COR II).”

Meanwhile, USAID’s Bureau for Development, Democracy, and Innovation (DDI) describes itself as the “central resource for providing world-class technical assistance to its Missions.”

The website also explains that DDI’s Hub for Inclusive Development (ID) “promotes the rights and inclusion of marginalized and under-represented populations in the development process, and leads the U.S. Government’s response to address the needs of children in adversity and youth.”

The description goes on to note that “The ID Hub provides support on integrating children in adversity, Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities, LGBTI persons, mental health, rehabilitation, and assistive health technologies into Agency programs.”

Another page explaining the role of the ID Hub reads, “Globally, LGBTQI+ people represent an estimated 3 to 5 percent of the population, exist in every country, and are part of every religion, culture, and society,” before also saying, “USAID helps address anti-LGBTQI+ violence, stigma, discrimination and criminalization; advances the human rights of LGBTQI+ people; and ensures LGBTQI+ people are meaningfully included in USAID’s broader development programming.”

It adds that “The Agency’s LGBTQI+ Coordinator leads these efforts.”

The mission of USAID is to “promote and demonstrate democratic values abroad, and advance a free, peaceful, and prosperous world.”

Breitbart News previously reported that the State Department awarded a $30,000 grant to an organization that promotes transgender ideology in the mostly Muslim nation of Kyrgyzstan.

The report also found that a guide from the organization received “valuable comments and inputs” from Leonelli.

