Jeffree Star, a crossdressing social media influencer, attacked the use of the pronoun “they” when used to refer to transgender individuals, calling it “bullshit.”

“You’re not ‘they’ and ‘them,” Star said to podcast host and NFL player Taylor Lewan on Valentine’s Day. He added that “you’re trans, you’re male, or you’re female.”

He also went on to ask, “And people get so mad when I say that. How are you a ‘they?’ What the f— does that mean?”

Star discussed the backlash that comes from speaking out against the use of the pronoun, remarking, “If you say it, it turns into ‘you’re homophobic, you hate trans people, you hate gays,’ and it’s just how you feel.”

Meanwhile, Lewan said that the use of pronouns like “they” was confusing, adding that he “can sit here comfortably on camera and say that I truly just don’t understand” pronoun culture. Star, a controversial figure who has come under fire over allegations of sexual abuse, also criticized the use of pronouns on a previous podcast appearance in 2020 with Logan Paul, where he said, “I think half of it is f—— stupid.”

“You’re only canceled if you let yourself be canceled,” he also added in the same podcast episode.

Star first garnered popularity after joining MySpace in the early days of social media and is now the CEO of his cosmetics business.