‘Love Is Love’: NFL Teams Go with Rainbow Logos for Pride Month

If you were waiting for professional sports teams to learn their lesson from embracing the left’s radical LGBTQ movement and putting it in their fans’ faces, you’ll have to keep waiting.

The Washington Commandeers turned their logo into a rainbow and told their followers that “Love is Love,” as they wished everyone a “Happy Pride Month.”

Love is love ❤️️ Join us June 10-11 for the @CapitalPrideDC Parade & Festival as we march, pass out giveaways and more! pic.twitter.com/OeN8fniLVC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2023

Twitter commenters were quick to pounce on the Commanders for turning their account into an LGBT platform.

It’s insane how pride gets a month and the ABSOLUTE hero’s who gave their lives for our freedom get one day! — Eric (@EricInNaples) June 1, 2023

Can we get a nuclear family month? Can vets get more than 1 day? Jeezus — Chris (@Chrisvbape4amc) June 1, 2023

L — GR (@GavinAlsop2) June 1, 2023

The Detroit Lions incorporated the rainbow and trans flag into their Pride Month tweet.

Wallpapers for Pride Month! pic.twitter.com/UKBQVpsCAB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 1, 2023

As of this writing, Bud Light sales had plummeted nearly 30% since their embrace of transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. In addition, Target has seen a massive drop in business since they unveiled their Pride Month merchandising campaign.