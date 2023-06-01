‘Love Is Love’: NFL Teams Go with Rainbow Logos for Pride Month

Rainbow flag is seen during the equality march in Krakow, Poland on May 20, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto)
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

If you were waiting for professional sports teams to learn their lesson from embracing the left’s radical LGBTQ movement and putting it in their fans’ faces, you’ll have to keep waiting.

The Washington Commandeers turned their logo into a rainbow and told their followers that “Love is Love,” as they wished everyone a “Happy Pride Month.”

Twitter commenters were quick to pounce on the Commanders for turning their account into an LGBT platform.

The Detroit Lions incorporated the rainbow and trans flag into their Pride Month tweet.

As of this writing, Bud Light sales had plummeted nearly 30% since their embrace of transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. In addition, Target has seen a massive drop in business since they unveiled their Pride Month merchandising campaign.

