Wisconsin has forced female inmates to share a prison with a transgender man who raped his ten-year-old daughter.

Mark Campbell began serving a 34-year sentence in 2007 for raping his ten-year-old daughter and has since been registered as a violent sex offender for first-degree sexual assault.

However, in 2013, he began identifying as a woman named Nicole and underwent hormone treatment. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections later allowed him to be categorized as “female” after a series of legal battles in which he fought to have taxpayer-funded transition surgery.

Per the Federalist:

In 2013, he requested a surgical operation to mutilate his male sexual organs to appear more female, and was initially declined for not meeting prerequisites. In 2016, Campbell sued the Department of Corrections for not allowing him to undergo the procedure, claiming it was an Eighth Amendment violation. In 2019, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that “clearly established law did not require Wisconsin prison officials to provide Campbell with gender-dysphoria treatment beyond hormone therapy.” But as of December 2020, “a federal judge ruled that Wisconsin must offer Campbell taxpayer-funded transition surgery and move him to a women’s prison while awaiting that surgery,” according to reporting from The Daily Signal.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson even went as far as to argue that Campbell has been “in anguish” due to his “gender dysphoria” not being acknowledged by the state. In 2022, the women’s prison Fond du Lac began housing him with female inmates.

As Breitbart News reported, a Canadian man was also transferred to a women’s prison after declaring himself transgender despite having been convicted of raping an infant.

In Indiana, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of a convicted child murderer who was refused transgender surgery.

