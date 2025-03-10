California Gov. Newsom Falsely Claims He’s Never Said ‘LatinX’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) dishonestly claimed that no one in his office has “ever used the word LatinX” as a gender-neutral replacement for Latino/a — a statement easily disproved by viewing his own social media posts.

The governor turned heads from both sides of the aisle when he had conservative influencer Charlie Kirk on his new podcast, titled “This is Gavin Newsom,” last week, where he attempted to distance himself from far-left gender ideology.

Criticizing how some Democrats introduce themselves with their gender pronouns, Newsom recalled to Kirk, “I had one meeting where people started going around the table with the pronouns. I’m like: ‘What the hell? Why is this the biggest issue?'”

He also acknowledged the good points that conservatives have made against male transgender athletes in women’s sports, saying, “I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness — it’s deeply unfair.”

While Newsom claimed that “not one person ever in my office has ever used the word LatinX” during his podcast with Kirk, a quick search on X shows him using the term himself on multiple occasions:

Newsom even took a public in against “banning” the term “LatinX” — which Latinos do not even use en masse — in 2023, decrying Republicans for pushing back against the word instead of banning “assault rifles”:

