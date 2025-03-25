Anheuser-Busch has declined to sponsor the 2025 St. Louis PrideFest and event organizers are trying to find the money elsewhere.

The news comes after Anheuser-Busch sponsored the LGBTQ festival for the past 30 years, KSDK reported on Tuesday.

Now, Pride St. Louis President Marty Zunig is hoping neighbors will throw their money behind the effort.

“While we are deeply disappointed that Anheuser-Busch has chosen to step away from supporting PrideFest this year, we remain hopeful that the community will step up where they have stepped down,” Zuniga said, adding that canceling the event “is not an option.”

The festival is scheduled to take place during so-called “Pride Month” on June 28 and 29 at Soldiers Memorial Park, Fox 2 Now reported. As the date approaches, the organization said it is over $150,000 short of last year’s totals. Therefore, the organization is working to change the budget.