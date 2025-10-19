Two female reverends have been working on a children’s Bible with social justice themes.

In September, Beaming Books released the Just Love Story Bible by Rev. Jacqui Lewis of New York City and Rev. Shannon Daley-Harris, the Associate Dean of Auburn Theological Seminary, Religion News Service reported on Thursday, noting the two women are Presbyterian Church (USA) ministers.

Lewis said, “Our agenda is teach young people a theology of love and justice that we don’t have to unlearn because they understand from the beginning what this faith is really about.”

The publisher’s website describes the book as being “justice-oriented” with biblical characters whose skin tones are in “various shades of brown.”

In her comments to the Service, Daley-Harris pointed to a group of people she said were “sort of literalist or fundamentalist folks for whom this isn’t a welcome resource.”

In a social media post from October 2022, she described the book as being “52 stories centering love and justice, no ‘white Jesus,’ nothing that we’ll need to ‘unteach’ kids later. Just love and loving justice.”

It is important to note that leftists have been using children’s books and libraries to push their agenda on families. In a 2019 opinion piece for Breitbart News, Charles Hurt wrote, “In what can be described only as a very long game, all the lefties are peddling political playbooks to children.”

Indeed, Breitbart News later reported that doulas had created an abortion book for children to normalize the murder of babies:

Two abortion doulas, Carly Manes and Mar, launched an online campaign for What’s an Abortion, Anyway? on May 10 on Kickstarter. By early June, the pair raised more than $20,000 from 500-plus supporters to create their book in English and Spanish. They wrote the book because, to their knowledge, “there are no published books in the United States about abortion for children under the age of 13.” “We believe in building a world for kids and adults where abortion is normalized as another outcome of pregnancy, just like miscarriage and birth. Having this book in the children’s section of libraries next to all of the books about pregnancy is one of the ways we hope to do that,” they said on their Kickstarter campaign page.

In addition, the outlet highlighted four books on Amazon that showed the leftist ideology known as critical race theory (CRT) was in education.