WATCH — Leftist Admits Protesting at Minneapolis ICE Facility Is Her Job: ‘I’m Getting Paid Right Now!’

A leftist protesting outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Minneapolis on Friday admitted on camera she was there because it is literally her job.

Video footage from conservative journalist Nick Sorter showed Fox News host Laura Ingram talking to so-called “protesters” outside the facility. Ingram asked a woman wearing a red jacket and face covering if she had a job.

The woman, who kept shouting, “Shame! Shame!” finally answered Ingram’s question by stating, “I’m getting paid right now!” and Ingram reacted with a thumbs up:

The news comes as leftist groups quickly mobilized to protest after a woman was fatally shot during an incident on Wednesday involving an ICE agent in Minneapolis, per Breitbart News.

Brandy Shufutinsky, who is director of the Education and National Security Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said, “It’s the same network of people that have thousands of Americans blocking the streets, waving communist and terrorist flags, and attacking law enforcement and innocents. They are stoking the grievance industry that they built.”

The ICE agent shot and killed the woman, Renee Good, who allegedly used her vehicle as a weapon to strike the officer while a group of leftists were trying to block agents from carrying out operations.

Sortor shared more video from the scene outside the facility, and one clip showed a man who allegedly spit on a federal agent. The footage shows agents detaining the man:

Another clip shows an individual getting in front of a moving vehicle at the facility as the demonstrations continued:

Following the shooting on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said it appeared to be “self-defense” and warned the “radical left” was threatening agents, per Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, “Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is demanding his deputies be allowed to take over the high-stakes federal investigation into the death of an anti-ICE protester in Minneapolis,” the outlet reported Friday.