Leftist groups quickly mobilized to protest Wednesday after a woman was fatally shot during an incident involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minneapolis.

Socialist, communist, “climate change,” anti-Israel, and groups aligned with the Democrat Party appeared to coordinate protests online and urge people to hit the streets, Fox News reported.

According to Brandy Shufutinsky, director of the Education and National Security Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, “It’s the same network of people that have thousands of Americans blocking the streets, waving communist and terrorist flags and attacking law enforcement and innocents. They are stoking the grievance industry that they built.”

The news comes after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman, identified as Renee Nicole Good, who allegedly “weaponized her vehicle” early Wednesday in Minneapolis as a group was trying to block the agents from carrying out their operations, Breitbart News reported.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) called the incident, which is under investigation, “an act of domestic terrorism,” while leftists are calling it a murder.

The Fox article said social media posts by leftist groups were “designed to provoke moral outrage” and mobilize protesters:

Indivisible, the Democratic Party-aligned nonprofit and PAC that was at the forefront of protests against Tesla and the Trump administration, shared a picture on Instagram of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose agency oversees ICE, with two Xs over eyes, a symbol often used to portray someone as dead. “Kristi Noem get the f*ck out of NYC right now,” the post read in both English and Spanish. The post was shared by 50501, a newly established organization that played a lead role in the #NoKings protest against President Trump.

Indivisible on Thursday said Good’s killing should be a “galvanizing moment” for Americans to join activists who have been fighting against “brutality.”

Meanwhile, 50501 wrote Wednesday “ICE is public fear with a federal badge.”

Video footage shows protesters in the streets of Minneapolis after the shooting:

In its full statement about the shooting on X, DHS said:

Breitbart News reported Thursday that “Democrats are using the shooting death of a progressive street protester to magnify their 2026 campaign theme: that President Donald Trump is imposing ‘chaos’ on stable American communities.”