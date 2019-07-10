WATCH: Megan Rapinoe on Anthem Protests: ‘I Had this Immense Sense of Pride’

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night, U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) co-captain Megan Rapinoe said that she felt an “immense sense of pride,” when protesting during the national anthem at the World Cup.

After saying that protesting the flag gave her some personal difficulties, Cooper then asked Rapinoe to expand on that thought. The USWNT star went on to explain how she overcame those difficulties by focusing on the “pride” and “responsibility” she felt in performing the protests.

Watch:

Rapinoe, after saying she'll never visit Trump, gives a "shoutout" to @AOC and says she'll go to D.C. to have a "substantive conversation" with "anyone" … who "believes the same things we believe in." pic.twitter.com/vfhvlybEGT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 10, 2019

Rapinoe then went on to double down on her stance that she will never visit the White House, and promised to have “substantive conversation” with the people who believe in the same things she does. Cooper did not follow up by asking why a conversation would be needed between people who already agree,

Rapinoe and the rest of the USWNT are in New York Wednesday, for a ticker-tape parade. Soon after, Rapinoe is expected to visit New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Capitol Hill.

