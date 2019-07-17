WATCH: 6-Year-Old ‘Coach Drake’ Has Insane Meltdown Before Getting Ejected from Baseball Game

The Northwoods League features some of the best college baseball talent in America. As it turns out, it’s also home to some of the biggest and best tirades — even orchestrated ones — that you’re ever going to find.

Witness the epic meltdown from 6-year-old “Coach Drake” of the Kalamazoo Growlers.

On Wednesday evening, the “coach” took strong exception to an umpire’s outfield call during the Growlers game against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. What followed was a bat-throwing, bucket of balls dumping, dirt kicking, and hat throwing rant that would have made Billy Martin proud.

Watch:

6-year old Coach Drake LOSES it after ejection. pic.twitter.com/S9W0Xuj5fo — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) July 16, 2019

Now, so no one gets the impression that Coach Drake is just a complainer, here he is last week giving a pep talk to his pitcher and players on the mound.

Watch:

The CUTEST mound visit ever.

Meet Coach Drake.#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/hJoCnGCMsu — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) July 9, 2019

“In that video, the broadcaster states that Coach Drake has the most ejections in Northwoods League, and it would not be long after that game that he picked up another one,” CBS Sports reported.

It’s unclear what kind of fine the league will issue for Coach Drake for his seriously disruptive conduct.

