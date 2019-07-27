Texas Rangers Star Elvis Andrus Officially Becomes a U.S. Citizen

Texas Rangers star shortstop Elvis Andrus has become an American citizen, and he’s letting the world know how much it means to him.

The player posted an entry celebrating his new allegiance to his Instagram page adding a photo posing next to a model of the Statue of Liberty and holding a U.S. flag, according to Fox News.

“I will always be very proud of where I came from, and I am humbled where my journey has taken me,” Andrus wrote on the Instagram post. “I’ve learned so much in this journey to U.S. citizenship. I’m thankful and grateful for the rights and freedoms of Americans and will never take that for granted. . And I will never forget we’re everything started.”

On Friday evening, Andrus flew to Dallas to take his final citizenship test after the Rangers’ 11-3 win in Oakland.

Elvis on his proud day. pic.twitter.com/9i2yW2BBtm — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 27, 2019

Born in Venezuela, Andrus joined the American minor leagues in 2005 when he was just 16 years old. After steadily improving during his stint in the minors with several teams, Andrus was signed by the Rangers in 2009. Since 2009 he has played in two All-Star games and has earned a .277 batting average with 1,600 hits and 69 home runs.

The player’s wife is also from Venezuela and is a naturalized U.S. citizen. The couple have two children who were born in the U.S.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.