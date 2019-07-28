WATCH: Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill vows to Be Better Person After Avoiding NFL Ban

WASHINGTON: Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill vowed Sunday (Jul 28) to be a better person and father after the NFL said it was unable to determine whether he was responsible for an alleged assault that left his young son with a broken arm.

The 25-year-old receiver, cheered by Chiefs supporters when he appeared at training camp Saturday, was not banned by the league after Kansas law-enforcement officials said last month a probe into the actions of Hill and his partner Crystal Espinal had ended without charges being filed.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said he believed the three-year-old son of Hill and Espinal had been hurt but that he couldn’t prove who did what. The boy has been removed from the couple’s custody.

After a four-month investigation, the NFL declared earlier this month it could not be certain Hill violated the league’s personal conduct policy and therefore would not suspend him for the upcoming campaign.

Hill thanked the Chiefs’ teammates, coaches and executives for supporting him and praised NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for getting “all the facts” despite the NFL noting it had only “evidence presently available” and said it could reopen the matter if “further information becomes available.”

“I can’t wait for my new journey, man. I’m excited,” Hill said. “I’m working every day to be a better father, a better person, a better citizen, a better teammate and a better son, too, to my parents.”

"Punching my son in the chest would probably refer to me teaching my son how to box, cause we do have boxing gloves at our house…" [@ftbeard_17] ‍♂️‍♂️pic.twitter.com/1kPlEoEUlu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 28, 2019

Hill was banned from Chiefs activities after an audio recording became public in April in which he spoke of his son’s injuries and told Espinal she should be “terrified” of him during a conversation in a Dubai airport.

He said he wanted to “man up” to “what he did on the audio” in regards to using bad language.

Hill had career highs of 87 catches, 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season in sparking the Chiefs within one victory of the Super Bowl. He was pleased with the cheers from fans upon his return.

“It felt great,” Hill said. “They do a good job as well making me feel like I’m family, so it’s great to be back.”