Ted Cruz and Andrew Yang to Face Off in Charity Basketball Game

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang, will face each other in a charity basketball game in which the loser will donate money to charity.
The idea for the showdown between the two political rivals, came from Pat Ward, a producer at Fox News, who said he needed to see the two face off against each other on the court.
Need a @AndrewYang v @tedcruz game https://t.co/JgTk0Qbh5z
— Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 11, 2019
Cruz, who has already beaten late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in a game of one-on-one, responded by saying Yang needed to poll at least 5 percent before he would entertain the idea. Yang quickly pointed out a poll ( with a 4.5% margin of error) in which he had rated at the requisite 5 percent, and told Cruz he would be “delighted” to beat him in basketball.
Ted I would be delighted to beat you in basketball. ǶἼ pic.twitter.com/RHFrdAfcZ9
— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 12, 2019
Cruz wasted no time responding:
Let’s play one-on-one. Give the fans a show. Ƕ
— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 12, 2019
“Hmm. You’re taller than I am. From the video, you’re probably a better shot. And, I’ve seen you dunking (on an 8-foot rim). Altogether, pretty strong. So … JUST BRING IT,” Cruz said.
Yang has not been shy about issuing challenges when it comes to basketball. During a press availability prior to Thursday night’s Democrat debate, Yang was asked who among the presidential candidates he would challenge to a game of one-on-one.
“Well, he’s not a presidential candidate. It would be Donald Trump,” Yang said. “Because I would school him.”
