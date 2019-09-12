Ted Cruz and Andrew Yang to Face Off in Charity Basketball Game

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang, will face each other in a charity basketball game in which the loser will donate money to charity.

The idea for the showdown between the two political rivals, came from Pat Ward, a producer at Fox News, who said he needed to see the two face off against each other on the court.

Cruz, who has already beaten late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in a game of one-on-one, responded by saying Yang needed to poll at least 5 percent before he would entertain the idea. Yang quickly pointed out a poll ( with a 4.5% margin of error) in which he had rated at the requisite 5 percent, and told Cruz he would be “delighted” to beat him in basketball.

Ted I would be delighted to beat you in basketball. ǶἼ pic.twitter.com/RHFrdAfcZ9 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 12, 2019

Cruz wasted no time responding:

Let’s play one-on-one. Give the fans a show. Ƕ — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 12, 2019

“Hmm. You’re taller than I am. From the video, you’re probably a better shot. And, I’ve seen you dunking (on an 8-foot rim). Altogether, pretty strong. So … JUST BRING IT,” Cruz said.

Yang has not been shy about issuing challenges when it comes to basketball. During a press availability prior to Thursday night’s Democrat debate, Yang was asked who among the presidential candidates he would challenge to a game of one-on-one.

“Well, he’s not a presidential candidate. It would be Donald Trump,” Yang said. “Because I would school him.”

