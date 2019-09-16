Ravens’ Marquise Brown is the ‘Unnamed Player’ in Antonio Brown’s Rape Lawsuit

The Baltimore Ravens’ Marquise Brown has been fingered as the “unnamed player” in the rape allegations lodged against Antonio Brown, according to reports.

The Ravens rookie is the unnamed player in the lawsuit filed against Antonio Brown by Brown’s former trainer Britney Taylor, according to Pro Football Talk. Marquise, who is Antonio’s cousin, is not accused of any wrongdoing.

The NBC Sports site claims that Marquise is “expected to give information that will support his cousin’s position” concerning the incident that Taylor claims occurred in May of 2018.

Marquise Brown, a former Oklahoma State star, and the 25th round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has thus far made 12 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in his first two NFL appearances.

Despite the cloud hanging over his head, Antonio Brown debuted as a New England Patriots wide receiver in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. The seven-time Pro Bowl player made four catches for 56 yards including one touchdown.

