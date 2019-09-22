By the time the NFL’s Week 3 games had come and gone on Sunday, there were many fans on social media still left wondering why stadiums across the nation seemed so empty.

The Los Angeles Chargers may be second in the AFC West in this early part of the season, but some fans feel their attendance is in last place. As the Chargers welcomed the Houston Texans to the recently re-named Dignity Health Sports Park (formerly StubHub Center), many fans noticed the empty seats:

I see lots of red and lots of empty seats https://t.co/qdyHDjiCGR — Dan 40 (@dan40_cmb) September 22, 2019

The #Chargers obviously have their work cut out for them as an organization. They’re playing in a 27,000 seat soccer stadium and they tarp off the top section in the north end zone …so you won’t see so many empty seats. Interesting…. #KHOU11 #PromotionalWorkToDo pic.twitter.com/iDhpDMUdRI — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) September 22, 2019

At the University of Phoenix Stadium where the Arizona Cardinals faced the visiting Carolina Panthers, fans were just as curious about how many were not at the game:

@AZCardinals empty nest passes in the worst seats in the house when all these better seats are available. Terrible way to treat loyal fans pic.twitter.com/DjssgKegGw — Chris Simpson (@csimp2k4) September 22, 2019

Lots of empty seats at kickoff of Cardinals and Panthers here at State Farm Stadium. pic.twitter.com/x5vRVEmhIY — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 22, 2019

Game about to kick, a lot of empty seats in here still pic.twitter.com/LJKRHXTTSp — Josh Sims (@JoshFox46) September 22, 2019

There were also some questions about the fans at the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium when the Pittsburgh Steelers came to town:

Bigger home crowd today — Niners or Chargers? pic.twitter.com/MQ09SVsTFl — Jon Schaeffer (@jonschaeffer) September 22, 2019

@49ersHub way too many empty seats for home opener. Never should have left the stick. — Sports Tim(e) (@timmay_111) September 22, 2019

Arrowhead Stadium did not have as many Chiefs fans as it should despite the home team’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, 33-28:

Nestor: I am at the biggest tilt of the week in a classic NFL city and if you zoom in on a 2nd quarter 7-6 game with two of sport's brightest QBs and see how many empty seats there are here at Arrowhead Stadium. Where are you Roger Goodell? Better fix this… pic.twitter.com/yuhdA4qiK7 — WNST (@WNST) September 22, 2019

Finally, Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium also forced fans to reassess the ticket sales when the Buccaneers welcomed the visiting New York Giants:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.