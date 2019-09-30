The Raiders Vontaze Burfict is facing the possibility of a season-long suspension for a series of illegal hits, including a particularly vicious hit on Sunday, according to ESPN.

During a game against the Colts, Burfict lowered his head and delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit to tight end Jack Doyle.

Watch:

Burfict was ejected for this hit pic.twitter.com/2bL2wpsvCH — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 29, 2019

“Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said after the game that the ejection was “a tough decision,” but the call to suspend Burfict probably won’t be a difficult one. He’s served two other multi-game suspensions for on-field infractions and has been fined regularly — over $165,000 last season — for delivering illegal hits during games,” Pro Football Talk reports.

Should Burfict receive a season-long suspension, he might have played his last game as a Raider. Burfict is only under contract for this season.

UPDATE: Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season.

