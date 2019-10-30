Ex-MLB Player Josh Hamilton Arrested, Charged with Felony Injury to a Child

Former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton has been arrested on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child.

The former slugger turned himself in to authorities in Texas on Wednesday, and was booked in the Tarrant County Courthouse with bond set at $35,000.

According to the New York Post, “The bond conditions also stipulated the former Texas Ranger not have any contact with his three daughters, nor any child under the age of 17.

“Hamilton separated from the mother of his children, Katie, in 2015.”

Hamilton struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his time in the big leagues.

During his nine-year MLB career, Hamilton hit 200 home runs and hit 28 first-round home runs during the Home Run Derby at the 2008 All-Star Game.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn