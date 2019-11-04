Browns Cut Jermaine Whitehead After Calling Reporter a ‘Cracker’

The Cleveland Browns have dumped safety Jermaine Whitehead after he threatened a reporter and called him “cracker,” in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Whitehead posted his ill-advised reply to sports reporter Dustin Fox who was critical of the player’s tackling during the Brown’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Replying to Fox’s claim that Whitehead’s effort at tackling was “a joke,” the player went on a rant filled with threats and name calling.

“Come get it in blood bitch made ass lil boy,” Whitehead tweeted. “I’m out there with a broken hand. Don’t get smoked fuck ass cracker.”

Imagine the sports media reaction if a white player responded to a black member of the media with a Tweet like this. Any doubt that player is cut and suspended for the rest of the year? Yet Browns aren’t doing anything at all. What a joke organization. pic.twitter.com/8vXKKvpxGY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 4, 2019

Almost immediately, though, the Browns took action and dumped the player:

We’ve waived S Jermaine Whitehead. pic.twitter.com/PLTNvaQww4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 4, 2019

Browns player Jermaine Whitehead just got his twitter suspended 15 min after losing to the Broncos. Things are going well! pic.twitter.com/yPVPOwtHVW — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) November 4, 2019

Clearly the Browns are not going to put up with such hateful, violent, and foul attacks on the press.

