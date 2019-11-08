WATCH: Beluga Whale Plays Fetch with Rugby Fans

What do a group of South African rugby fans and a beluga whale near the South Pole have in common? They both love rugby, apparently.

On Wednesday, a video surfaced showing a beluga whale playing fetch with a group of South African rugby fans as they were sailing by.

Incredible footage has emerged showing South African rugby fans playing catch with a beluga whale near the North Pole 🏉🐋 For more news from around the world, click here 👉 https://t.co/cJcF9DH3Of pic.twitter.com/A2ycSmQpSo — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 8, 2019

“Beluga Whale celebrating the Springboks victory somewhere close to the South Pole!” Alan Kowen wrote on the original post.

Beluga whales are known for being playful and interacting well with humans. Apparently that trait extends well beyond the beluga whales at waterparks.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn