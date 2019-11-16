Boston Bruins to Donate 50/50 Raffle Proceeds to Fallen Firefighter’s Family

The Boston Bruins are donating the proceeds gained from their 50/50 raffle to a fallen firefighter’s family.

The Bruins said the team would be donating in honor of Worcester firefighter Lt. Jason Menard, who died while fighting a house fire on Wednesday and saving two members of his crew from the burning home, Boston 25 News reported.

Support the family of fallen Worcester firefighter Lt. Jason Menard by participating in the Boston Bruins Foundation's 50/50 Raffle: https://t.co/i28uiCZcCp pic.twitter.com/flNHf6DBfX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 14, 2019

Menard was slated to leave for a trip to Disney with his wife and three children later in the day.

The fundraiser comes just one day after the New York City-based “Tunnel-to-Towers Foundation” — which was formed after the September 11, 2001, attacks — announced that it would pay the first $100,000 of the Menard family’s mortgage.

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 raffle is still accepting donations. However, purchasers of tickets must be present in the state of Massachusetts at the time the ticket is sold.

The Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts Foundation is also accepting donations on Menard’s behalf, and 100 percent of those donations will go directly to Menard’s family.