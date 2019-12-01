Weak 13 Is Not Lucky for NFL Teams Trying to Fill Empty Seats

Empty Seats
Some may try to turn the number 13 into a lucky number, but the empty seats at stadiums across the country defeats that attempt, at least for the NFL’s Week 13 games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a road trip to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ EverBank Field to smack the home team around 28-11, but fans seemed more interested in Christmas shopping, it appears:

The Indianapolis Colts took a 31-17 drubbing at the hands of the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, but fans may have had other business:

One might have thought the home-team fans would pack the house at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Heinz field for a grudge match against the Cleveland Browns — at least after the big fight that got so many players suspended last time — but even though the Steelers won 20-13, the fans were mysteriously absent:

The New York Giants’ MetLife Stadium seemed awfully empty when the Green Bay Packers came to pound the New Yorkers 31-13 in a snowy bout on Sunday. But many noticed those empty seats, anyway:

Many fans complained that you could hear a pin drop in the empty Paul Brown Stadium as the home-team Cincinnati Bengals smashed the visiting New York Jets in a 22-6 final:

There was a lot of chatter about the Carolina Panthers too. The Panthers didn’t lose too badly to the visiting Washington Redskins at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, but the 29-21 game was not supported by that many fans:

