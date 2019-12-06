WATCH: Cowboys and Bears Fans Slug it Out in Wild Brawl

It was a rough night for the Cowboys on the football field, and it wasn’t any easier for some of their fans inside the stadium after the game.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports, several Bears and Cowboys fans fought on the concourse in a wild scene that included more than a few haymakers.

Watch:

Bears kicking the shit out the of Cowboys on the field and in the parking lot (via IG/blakeheisman) pic.twitter.com/EmLTfQcoFw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 6, 2019

It could be argued that the Cowboys fans showed more fight on the concourse than their players did on the field. The Bears dominated the game, and the Cowboys defense helped make Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky look very much like a legit NFL signal caller.

Trubisky threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with 63 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Bears won 31-24, but the game never felt close.

