Kazak Bodybuilder Proposes to Sex Doll

A bodybuilder from Kazakhstan announced that he has proposed marriage to his synthetic sex doll, reports say.

Yuri Tolochko told fans that he proposed to his sex doll “Margo” after she underwent “cosmetic surgery,” according to his December 9 Instagram post.

The December 9 post is just one of many showing him out at bars and restaurants with Margo.

The actor and bodybuilder admits that Margo is not much of a homemaker.

“She can’t walk by herself — she needs help,” Tolochko told Central European News, according to the New York Post.

The bodybuilder also noted that Margo is not such a great cook, but loves to eat.

“Margo doesn’t know how to cook,” says Tolochko, adding that she likes to eat. “[She] loves Georgian cuisine. Her favorite dish is khinkali,” he says of a a Georgian dumpling dish he insists she eats.

Tolochko also claims that he betrothed has a potty mouth. “She swears — but there is a tender soul inside,” he claims.

After appearing on a Russian TV show entitled Comedy Club, Tolochko lamented that Margo is getting a “complex” over those who ridicule her.

“When I presented her photo to the world, there was a lot of criticism and she began to develop a complex, so we decided to have plastic surgery,” he told the Russian media.

The strange relationship almost faltered, Tolochko hinted, after his sex doll had that “cosmetic surgery.”

“She has changed a lot,” he claimed. “At first it was hard to accept, but I got used to it later on. It was at a real clinic with real doctors.”

The strongman claimed that he met Margo eight months ago in a bar after he chased away a ne’er-do-well who was attacking her there. Tolochko even insists that Margo works as a waitress at a local bar.

Tolochko has set up a website for Margo and given her social media accounts for fans to follow.

The date for the nuptials has not been set.

