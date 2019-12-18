California Lacrosse Coach Arrested for Alleged Sex Acts with 14-Year-Old Boy

A lacrosse coach at California high school has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sex acts with a 14-year-old boy.

The coach, Bijan Nikroo II of Simi Valley High School, was arrested on Monday on charges of having oral sex with a person under 16 and luring and soliciting a child via a computer, according to the Ventura County Star.

“Authorities said the investigation began Friday when a child abuse investigation was launched by a school resource officer. The officer completed a preliminary investigation and submitted a crime report to the Simi Valley Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau, authorities said.”

Law enforcement believes that Nickroo set-up fake social media accounts to solicit pornographic pics from teenagers, most of whom, are believed to be Simi Valley students.

According to the Ventura County Star:

He was placed on administrative leave after district authorities learned of the allegations, according to Jake Finch, a spokesperson for the Simi Valley Unified School District, where Nickroo started working in 2012. In addition to his role as head lacrosse coach, Nickroo worked as an assistant football coach and a yard duty at Simi Valley High School. Authorities said he was arrested around 4 p.m. Monday and was being held in Ventura County jail on suspicion of the felony offenses of luring, oral copulation of a person under 16 and lewd act upon a child, according to jail records.

Nikroo II is being held in Ventura County Jail on $500,000 bail and is due to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn