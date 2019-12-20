Steelers’ Kameron Kelly Charged with Making Terroristic Threats at Bar

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Kameron Kelly was arrested outside of a Pittsburgh-area bar early Friday morning, after he allegedly made terroristic threats.

The trouble apparently began when Kelly’s song selection on the jukebox was skipped. At one point he allegedly threatened to punch a bar employee. Kelly’s behavior prompted bar employees to call the police. After the officers arrived, the Steelers defender became confrontational.

According to the complaint via ESPN:

Outside the bar, according to the complaint, the arresting officer accidentally stepped on the foot of a woman, who then began arguing. Kelly said the woman was “his girl” and pushed his chest against the officer’s and threatened him, according to the complaint. Kelly then resisted arrest, arguing with officers, and an officer punched Kelly in the face multiple times during the struggle, according to the complaint. Kelly was treated at a Pittsburgh hospital for a split lip and was then taken to the Allegheny County Jail. The Steelers have not commented on Kelly’s arrest. In Pennsylvania, the crime of terroristic threat is committed if a person communicates, either directly or indirectly, a threat to: commit a crime of violence with intent to terrorize another; cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly or facility of public transportation; or otherwise cause serious public inconvenience, or cause terror or serious public inconvenience with reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience.

Kelly is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment hearing in an Allegheny County courtroom on Friday. Kelly has been a big part of Pittsburgh’s defense this season. He has played in all 14 games and has one interception to go along with 21 tackles.