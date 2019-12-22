WATCH: Al Unser Jr Curses, Falls Down During Wild Arrest Video

TMZ Sports has obtained video of an arrest video which saw racing legend Al Unser Jr. fall down, and unleash an obscenity laced tirade during an arrest in May.

The incident occurred on May 20th in Avon, Indiana, at 1:12 am. Unser, who won the Indy 500 twice, was pulled over for driving erratically.

The sequence begins with a barefooted Unser, emerging from the vehicle, with a cigarette, and then falling down a hill.

Watch:

Unser explained the smell of booze away by claiming that he had been kissing a girl. Other highlights of the rant included the former Indy champ accusing the cops of “hunting” him, and a bizarre sequence where Unser accused the cops of treating him like someone who wants to shoot cops.

“Unser was eventually charged with DUI, improper lane change and speeding and was facing up to a year behind bars,” TMZ Sports reports. “But, he cut a sweet deal with prosecutors in August where he pled guilty to DUI and the remaining charges were dropped.”

Unser won the Indy 500 in 1992 and 1994.

The former driver will face 363 days of probation and 480 hours of probation.

