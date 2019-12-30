WATCH: Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon Nails Referee with Helmet During Victory Celebration

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t got much practice at victory celebrations this year. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that their celebrations on Sunday would involve unintended consequence and near injury.

Such was the case in the waning moments of the Bengals 33-23 victory over the Browns. After the Bengals took a knee in victory formation, Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon took his helmet off and slung it, for some reason. Of course, he did not realize there was an official in the way when he did this, and this happened.

Watch:

Joe Mixon just wanted to celebrate the win… and this happened. (via @ChaseLaub1)pic.twitter.com/6wToKHWy6N — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 29, 2019

Mixon tweeted an apology to the official after the game.

I will always apologize for a mistake however unintentional and accidental. To the ref I’m sorry I never saw you coming. Will never apologize for my excitement when the Bengals win!! #WhoDey already thinking about 2020 season🙌🏽 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) December 29, 2019

Mixon gashed the Browns for 162 yards on 26 carries. The former Oklahoma running back is one of few bright spots for the Bengals, who finish with a 2-14 season and hold the #1 overall pick in the 2020 Draft.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn