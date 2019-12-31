WATCH: Antonio Brown Says Saints Used His Workout As a ‘Publicity Stunt’

Antonio Brown reportedly impressed at his recent workout with the New Orleans Saints. However, after a week has gone by and no word from the league about whether he can resume his playing career, the former Patriot feels as though his workout in New Orleans was a “publicity stunt.”

Brown made that claim in a video rant posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

Watch:

AB says the Saints bringing him in for a workout was a “publicity stunt” and Sean Payton knows “the film that being left behind” pic.twitter.com/C3ddwacfv4 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 31, 2019

“I know I got a really crusty tone lately,” Brown said. “But really I’m at peace. I just don’t like the lack of respect in the world. You know, everyone has deadlines. I guess the NFL don’t have a deadline for me, so. I appreciate Sean Payton and them guys for supporting me and bringing me out to work out. But I think it was a publicity stunt for them. Sean Payton know[s] the feeling of being left behind, not being able to interact with his team. I don’t have a team. But it is what it is. We don’t seek comfort. We don’t make excuses. I’m [going to] just keep committing to be the difference. ‘Cause I know I’m the difference.”

Despite the excitement – or dread – over Brown’s potential signing with New Orleans. The former Patriot isn’t eligible to sign with anyone until the league’s investigation into the rape and sexual misconduct allegations against him have concluded.

“The Saints won’t be signing Antonio Brown unless/until there is clarity from the NFL about its investigation into the claims of sexual assault made against him. And there is no indication from the NFL that any decision is imminent,” CBS’ Jason LaCanfora reports.

The Saints would be Brown’s fourth NFL team since 2019. Though, it’s highly unlikely NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would clear Brown before the end of the league’s 2019-2020 season.

