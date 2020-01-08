Medical Board to Determine Whether Being a Browns or Bengals Fan Qualifies for Medical Marijuana Use

Many a Browns and Bengals fan has said that his team drove him to drink. However, at least with one Ohio professional football fan, that fandom has driven him to smoke.

A petition has been submitted to the Ohio State Medical Board, which lists being a “Bengals/Browns Fan” as one of the conditions which would qualify people for medical marijuana use. That long-suffering fan state was #10, on a list of 28 conditions submitted to the Ohio State Medical Board, as it pertained to medical marijuana.

According to WOIO:

Anxiety Anxiety Anxiety, Depression Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Arthritis Asperger’s Disorder Autism Spectrum Disorder Autism Spectrum Disorder Autism Spectrum Disorder Bengals/Browns Fans Cachexia/Wasting Syndrome Chronic Back Chronic Hip Depression Diabetes, Hypoglycemia, Hyperglycemia, Concussions Epstein-Barr Gastroesophageal reflux disease Generalized Anxiety Disorder Generalized Anxiety Disorder HIV/AIDS, Parkinson’s Insomnia Lupus Opioid Use Disorder Opioid Use Disorder Panic Attack and Anxiety PTSD, Depression, Anxiety Severe Social Anxiety Stage 4 Breast Lung Lymph Nodes Cancer Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic Pain

The State Medical Board’s Medical Marijuana Committee will convene on February 12th to determine which of the 28 listed conditions would qualify for medical marijuana use.

“According to State Medical Board Director of Communications Tessie Pollock, the committee will examine subject matter reviews conducted by physicians and medical marijuana experts before recommending the petitions to the full State Medical Board for a final vote, which is anticipated to take place in the summer,” WOIO reports.

It’s unclear how the Bengal and Browns organizations would handle the stadium situation if medical marijuana is approved for their fans. Currently, even smoking cigarettes is something tightly regulated in most NFL stadiums. Most smokers have to retreat to the open-air area outside the concourses in order to smoke. Marijuana consumption is forbidden in all NFL stadiums.

Of course, if the Browns and Bengals don’t want their fans to be forced to smoke marijuana, they could just start winning football games.

